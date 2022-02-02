Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

