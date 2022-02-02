Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of SpartanNash worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $907.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.