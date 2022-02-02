Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) Insider Purchases A$148,400.00 in Stock

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,400.00 ($105,248.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
Bardoc Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Bardoc Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bardoc Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.