Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) Insider Purchases A$148,400.00 in Stock

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,400.00 ($105,248.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Bardoc Gold Company Profile

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. Its flagship project is the Bardoc Gold Project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Spitfire Materials Limited and changed its name to Bardoc Gold Limited in November 2018.

