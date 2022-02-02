Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

