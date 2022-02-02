Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelzoo in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.