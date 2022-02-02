Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,194.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,414.78. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,194.25 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.