Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.13 ($92.28).

ETR:BAS traded up €0.44 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €67.96 ($76.36). 2,549,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

