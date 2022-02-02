Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of BBWI opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

