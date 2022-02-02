Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 82,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010,856 shares.The stock last traded at $57.87 and had previously closed at $56.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

