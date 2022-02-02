Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $488,426.33

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $488,426.33 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024527 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

