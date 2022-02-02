Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

BECN stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

