Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $36.57 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $5.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021626 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,706,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

