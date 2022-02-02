Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 8.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.26. 15,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

