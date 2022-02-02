BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $386,006.56 and $12.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.