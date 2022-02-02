Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

