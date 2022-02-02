Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.37

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1358436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

