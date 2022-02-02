Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BENEU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.