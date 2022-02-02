Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 150” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 3.27 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.23 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 109,769,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,807,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.47. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.10.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.