Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 150” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).
Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 3.27 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.23 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 109,769,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,807,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.47. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.10.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
