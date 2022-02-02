Bibox Token 1-Day Volume Hits $7.65 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bibox Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bibox Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bibox Token has a market cap of $3.26 million and $7.65 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00119144 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

