Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of TECH traded up $16.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.86. 474,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,661. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $338.79 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day moving average of $477.68.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.56.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

