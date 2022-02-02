Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) versus MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Critical Survey

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biocept and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $27.46 million 1.77 -$17.81 million $0.22 13.14 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biocept and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Biocept.

Summary

Biocept beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

