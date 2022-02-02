BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 8.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

About BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB engages in the development, marketing, and sale of probiotic products. It operates through the following segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment sells drops, oral rehydration solutions, digestive health tablets, and also royalties pertaining to pediatric products.

