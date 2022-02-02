BioLineRx Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.