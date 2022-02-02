BitBall Price Tops $0.0039 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $57,312.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,662.95 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00073579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.16 or 0.00502556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

