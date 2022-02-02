BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Tops $11,647.98

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $11,647.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00390747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.