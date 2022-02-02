Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $284.25 or 0.00757983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and $4.28 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,500.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00245053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,972,294 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

