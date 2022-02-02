Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $428,683.70 and $5,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00280635 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

