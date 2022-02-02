Bitcoin CZ Market Cap Reaches $23,369.48 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $23,369.48 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,890,676 coins. The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

