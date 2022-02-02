Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $30.28 or 0.00080456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $530.38 million and $25.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00269883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00105219 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

