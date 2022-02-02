Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.22

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003299 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $246.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 53.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.