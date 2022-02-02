Bitcoin SV Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98.93 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $98.93 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $89.62 or 0.00243118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.62 or 0.00747740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,968,895 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

