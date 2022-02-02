BlackCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,446.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,446.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,171,628 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

