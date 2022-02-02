BlackHat One Day Volume Reaches $348,994.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $810,091.73 and approximately $348,994.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

