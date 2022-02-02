BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,726 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of I-Mab worth $137,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 116.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $15,495,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $12,164,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

