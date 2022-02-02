BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Brookfield Renewable worth $136,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.98.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

