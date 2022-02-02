BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $133,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.