BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 308,508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.64% of Interface worth $139,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Interface by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

