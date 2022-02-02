BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.41% of SpartanNash worth $137,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

