BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.94% of Revolution Medicines worth $140,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 157.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

