BlackRock Inc. Has $128.24 Million Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.55% of SiriusPoint worth $128,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

