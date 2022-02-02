BlackRock Inc. Has $129.40 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $129,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,181 shares of company stock worth $15,087,989 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.