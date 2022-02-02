BlackRock Inc. Has $130.46 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Diageo worth $130,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

