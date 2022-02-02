BlackRock Inc. Has $130.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.35% of Ameresco worth $130,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,167 shares of company stock worth $3,883,913. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.