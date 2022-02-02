BlackRock Inc. Has $130.52 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $130,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DCUE stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

