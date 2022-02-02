BlackRock Inc. Has $132.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.56% of Hanger worth $132,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $684.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.41. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

