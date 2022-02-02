BlackRock Inc. Has $133.17 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.81% of NextGen Healthcare worth $133,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

