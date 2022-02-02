BlackRock Inc. Has $134.84 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.01% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $134,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,501.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

