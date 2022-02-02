BlackRock Inc. Has $135.15 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Mercury General worth $135,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

