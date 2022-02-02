BlackRock Inc. Has $142.17 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,118,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.12% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $142,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 266.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 185,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AU opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

