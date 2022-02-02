BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.97% of Albertsons Companies worth $140,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

